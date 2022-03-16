FG To Provide Land For N-Youth Sports Academy

The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to ensuring that land is provided for building N-Youth Sports Academy with a focus on helping young teenage athletes actualize their dreams in sporting activities.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who disclosed this in his office in Abuja while receiving the management team of N-Youth Sports Academy and Nigeria Tulip International College, stated that the move will ensure that their academic progress and fulfillment are also well taken care of.

According to him, it is imperative at this season for the Academy to be set up for the sake of our youth.

“Youth are critical to us and you are helping us to develop them, let us deepen this relationship, and I will show you as models to other stakeholders,” Mr. Dare said.

The Minister who commended the Management of the College for their interest in child education and sports development, called on relevant stakeholders to continue to collaborate with the Federal Government towards empowering the youth with a view to enhancing the socio-economic development of the country.

Earlier, the Managing Director, N-Youth Sports Academy, Mr. Enes Cayli said that their visit was to brief the Minister on the progress of the Academy so far and to further solicit his assistance towards the acquisition of land for the expansion of the School.

He assured that with the support of the Federal Government, the efforts of the Academy in the development of the students both in the field of academics and sports will become a reality and a pride to the nation.

Mr. Cayli further informed the Minister that the students were selected from the U15 Ilorin Games, with 50 more new students also picked from the recent Youth Games.

Also speaking, the Human Resource Manager, Nigerian Tulip International College, Mr. Muazu Omeji, commended the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in particular, for its commitment and continuous investment in youth and sports development.