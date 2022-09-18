The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the Federal government will partner with States to create pilot Technology Incubation Centres to strengthen Technological development.

The Minister stated this during the inauguration of the Ministerial Committee on implementation of the National Development Plan (NPP) 2021-2025 in Abuja.

Dr. Adeleke said that the Sector is developing Nanotechnology policy to accelerate Research and Development necessary for promoting Nanotechnology products so as to improve Nigeria’s ranking in the global innovation index.

According to the Minister, National Development Plan (NDP) succeeds the Economic recovering and Growth plan (ERGP) 2017-2021 which cuts across different Sectors of the economy.

He further tasked the Committee to identify and address the gaps towards implementation of the National Development Plan and to accelerate its effective execution with view to achieving set goals of the Sector.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mrs. Monilola Udoh said that the plan of the Federal Government for National Development Plan is to succeed Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

She further commended the Committee members for being selected to serve the nation and charged them to perform the assignment, diligently.