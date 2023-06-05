FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

Kunle Dada June 5, 2023 0
Trade Union Congress
The Federal Government is slated to meet with representatives of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) today at 4 p.m. at the State House in Abuja.
 TUC Secretary General, Nuhu Toro, confirmed the meeting in an interview with Punch on Sunday, revealing that “the meeting will start by 4 p.m.”
 This scheduled meeting follows a previous attempt at dialogue with the organized labour sector, which ended without a resolution.
The TUC had previously held a press briefing last Friday, indicating its intention to meet with the government and present its charter of demands.
According to the national president of the congress, Festus Osifo the TUC’s reaction will be contingent on the outcome of today’s meeting.
 The TUC’s affiliate members include various organizations, such as the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, the Association of Freight and Heavy Goods Carriers of Nigeria, the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, and the Bus Conductors’ Association of Nigeria, among others.

Burundi fears Russia’s geopolitical confrontation in Africa
Trending
Burundi fears Russia’s geopolitical confrontation in Africa

Nigeria Latest News

Kunle Dada

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Seyi Tinubu presents Eniola Badmus with a certificate of appreciation.

TNC Reporter June 5, 2023 0
Ihunwo Replaces Nwode

Ihunwo Replaces Nwode as 13th Police Zonal Command PRO

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Anambra Elections Tribunal

Anambra Elections Tribunal Chairman Warns Lawyers Against Verbose Presentations

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Ohanaeze Ask Biafrans to Support Enugu End Sit-at-home

Ohanaeze Youths Ask Biafran Agitators to Support Enugu Govt End Sit-at-home

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Burundi fears Russia's geopolitical confrontation in Africa

Burundi fears Russia’s geopolitical confrontation in Africa

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 5, 2023 0
Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike

Election Tribunal Shut Down as Judicial Staff join Industrial Strike over subsidy removal

Kunle Dada June 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Seyi Tinubu presents Eniola Badmus with a certificate of appreciation.

TNC Reporter June 5, 2023 0
Ihunwo Replaces Nwode

Ihunwo Replaces Nwode as 13th Police Zonal Command PRO

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Pop Culture and Depression

Pop Culture and Depression

Esther Salami June 5, 2023 0
Anambra Elections Tribunal

Anambra Elections Tribunal Chairman Warns Lawyers Against Verbose Presentations

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 5, 2023 0
Nigeria Latest News

Sweden recognizes sex as a sporting game

Osniff Daniel June 5, 2023 0