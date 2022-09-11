The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Adeleke olorunnimbe Mamora has called on parents to be committed towards girl child education in the country.

Adeleke said this when the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) paid a courtesy visit to him in his office in Abuja.

The Minister noted that the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) is an umbrella body of female Engineers in Nigeria and in Diaspora stressing that engineering in particular is a field dominated by men in the past pointing out that women are gradually taking their place to compete with their men counterparts.

Adeleke further stated that the goal of the Association is to sensitize young girls with the intention of encouraging them to study engineering courses explaining that Engineering field will spur women to achieving professional excellence based on Science, Technology, and Mathematics (STEM) adding that FMSTI will collaboration with STEM to increase the number of women in Engineering studies in Nigeria.

The Minister emphasized that Engineering is one of the self employing courses in the World, therefore Nigeria, particularly women should be sensitized towards engaging in such field adding that the young girls will be more innovative, creative and great inventors if they are identified early in life for the socio-economic development and growth of our Country.

Adeleke commended the Association for her efforts towards girl child education and assured her of the Ministry’s collaboration with the Association.

Earlier, Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho informed the Minister that the Association has sensitized and encouraged many students in the six geopolitical zones of the Country stressing that such ventures have stimulated their interest in studying science subjects.

She stated that the main objective of the visit is to collaborate with the ministry in order to execute her capacity projects whose multiplier effects will increase the opportunities available to girls in engineering studies.