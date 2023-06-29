Path The News Chronicle » News » FG To halt Budgetary Allocations For Professional Bodies, Councils

FG To halt Budgetary Allocations For Professional Bodies, Councils

Kunle Dada June 29, 2023 0
Allocations For Professional Bodies
 The Federal Government has approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocations to professional bodies and councils effective December 31, 2026.
 The new directive was disclosed in a letter obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday. It was addressed to the Registrar, Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.
 The letter, marked DG/BDT/GEN. CORR/2016/XII/3067 and dated June 26, 2023, was issued from the Budget office of the federation and signed by the Director General, Akabueze Ben.
 The letter titled, “Discontinuation of Funding of Professional Bodies and Councils From 2024 Budget, In Line With The Decisions Of The Presidential Committee On Salaries,” further stated that the institutions were now regarded as self-funded organisations and will henceforth be fully responsible for their personnel, overhead and capital expenditures.
The letter partly read, “I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries, at its 13th meeting, approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective December 31, 2026.”.
 “The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office will no longer make: budgetary provisions to your Institution with effect from the above-stated date, and you will be regarded as a self-funded organisation.
“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective December 31, 2026, to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead and capital expenditures.
“Please accept the assurance of my best regards,” the letter concluded.

