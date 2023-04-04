At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, the search for temporary aircraft parking space is still ongoing one year after the opening of the new terminal. The demolition of adjoining Dominion and Evergreen Apples Nigeria (EAN) hangars is currently the next step.

The Federal Government will now move the two facilities, which are worth more than N5 billion, in the “public interest.”

The announcement was made in Lagos at the introduction of new fire trucks by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who also stated that the evacuation drill will take place in a fortnight.

Recall that in March 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the new international terminal at Lagos Airport, which was designed and constructed as part of a $500 million credit agreement signed between Nigeria and China in 2013.

Only Air Peace, Asky, and African World Airline (AWA) are now present in the terminal, which was first claimed to be in the wrong location, according to The Guardian. Some foreign airlines continue to avoid the “state-of-the-art” facility due to a lack of parking spaces that are broad enough for safe operations, particularly the legacy carriers that operate wide-body aircraft.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had served eviction notices to hangar and structure occupants close to the MMIA’s new terminal in order to remedy the structural defect, even though such action is anticipated to cost the government up to N10 billion in compensation.

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-Nprevious )’s headquarters and command and control center, valued at N5 billion, have been demolished for this reason. Dominion and Evergreen Apples Nigeria (EAN), which have received eviction notices, are next in line.

Sirika asserted that the demolition was necessary in the interest of the public after some of the affected private investors reportedly pushed back in court. He stated: “Those two hangars will have to go for our airport to be efficient. It is a $300 million investment over there.”

It is not in the public interest for them (hangars) to remain there. They must be moved somewhere else.

“Yes, I know one of the owners, Demuren (Dr Harold Demuren). He is one of my leaders. I don’t know the other person (Bishop David Oyedepo and owner of Dominion hangar), but they have to go. You cannot deny the city of Lagos, and the country in general the use of that airport.”

“We demolished the AIB-N building that belonged to us. So, there is no going back, these other ones will have to go and we will do that in one or two weeks.”

“When we said we were going to demolish the (former) FAAN headquarters offices (in Lagos) to build shopping malls and hotels for 20 million people of Lagos, someone was talking rubbish. But the government is going to do it. What needs to be done in public interest will have to be done,” Sirika said.

Ten Lion Volkan 66 Major Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles (MFFV), estimated to cost N12 billion, were unveiled by the ministry.

The large capacity vans would be sent to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

Captain Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), noted that the Federal Government has prioritized the infrastructure rehabilitation/upgrade, capacity building, and training/manpower development trifecta in order to promote safety and security of flight operations.

In order to ensure that the vehicles are not only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions but also maintained in accordance with those instructions, Yadudu said that extensive training programs had been set up for the users of the vehicles as well as the technical department.

He added that eight brand-new water tankers for continuous agent applications, eleven ambulances, two brand-new Response Commanders’ Vehicles, and aircraft removal and recovery equipment had all been purchased and were being stationed at various airports.

Yadudu tasked the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Department to make the best use of the new equipment while reiterating that the Authority would continue to place a high priority on safety and security at the country’s airports.