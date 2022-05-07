FG To Assist Anambra Tackle Rising Insecurity- VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is presently re-engineering the nation’s security architecture to be more effective on the ground.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this today when he made a detour from his party assignment, to visit Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The Vice President, who noted that Anambra is critical in the kind of contributions expected of it in boosting the nation’s economy, maintained that an atmosphere of insecurity cannot allow the state play such role.

He pledged the support of the Federal Government in supporting Anambra State deal with the rising insecurity in the state, as part of efforts at achieving a secured Nigeria for all.

“I think the matter of security is very crucial and the Federal Government sees security as the first point of business.

“I must say that as a Federal Government, we are prepared to cooperate with you in whatever way to ensure that there is law and order here in Anambra as it is in other parts of the country.

“One of the steps Mr President is taking is the re-engineering of the nation’s security architecture, with a view to being more effective on the ground.

“I believe we will soon begin to see the fruits of that endeavor especially with the acquisition of more sophisticated weapons for battling insecurity.

“Everyone is looking up to Anambra as one of the major hubs of industry especially small businesses.

“This is one of the places we expect to see significant contributions towards the national economy and I pray you get all the support you need to drive the lofty vision you have for the development of the state,”Osinbajo said.

The Vice President described Professor Soludo as a great asset to Nigeria, expressing the hope that Anambra will do great under his leadership.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Soludo welcomed the Vice President and expressed his administration’s urgent demand for the support of the government at the centre, towards achieving its laudable vision.

“We assumed office on the 17th of March and since then we have commenced a long journey towards revamping our state especially in tackling the problems of absence of law and order as well as insecurity.

“I believe with the support of the Federal Government and the collaboration of our people, we will prevail,” Soludo enthused.

The governor said the state is working very hard as a very responsible component of the Nigerian Federation, to make Nigeria work.

“This is in keeping with our belief that if all the 36 states of the Federation begin to do the right things, Nigeria will work,” Soludo concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...