Friday, May 27, 2022
Healthcare workers commence warning strike in Kaduna, Ogun amid COVID-19 pandemic

FG Strengthens Collaboration With US On Medical Research

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with the United States of American on Medical research to achieve successes in its Health Programmes.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni, stated this when he received a delegation of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), United States of America in Ship House, Abuja.

Dr Kana said that the Federal Government has approved the reform of the entire Ministry of Defence including Health and Education component, noting that in the coming weeks the Ministry will unveil the reform in phases.

He said that an alliance with the Institute of Research will be made robust while the existing collaborations would be strengthened to produce positive data that will translate to better results, adding that practicable policies will be made that will not only be short-termed but one that will outlive generations.

The Permanent Secretary appreciated the ongoing research in the United States Department of Defence (USDOD), noting that it is a huge opportunity for the Ministry to establish a research laboratory and a super speciality hospital. He therefore promised to upscale the equipment needed for the research for a sustainable health system in Nigeria.

Dr. Kana commended the US counterpart for their efforts towards improving and sustaining the programme adding that the Ministry will continue to provide the platform for a better and peaceful collaboration.

Earlier, the Director, Centre for Infectious Disease Control, Col. (Dr) Nelson Michael (Rtd) said that US is looking at areas of collaboration with Nigeria in areas of research, urging the Federal Government to support the Partnership Programme.

