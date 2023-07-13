FG Set to Release New Gas Pricing Template

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government is scheduled to unveil the new gas pricing template today, according to an announcement made by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The decision to announce the revised gas prices comes after a comprehensive review conducted in collaboration with Olu Verheijen, the Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy.

Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, disclosed this news during the inauguration ceremony of the “Decade of Gas” headquarters in Abuja. Ahmed revealed that the authority has already engaged with key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to ensure a thorough consultation process.

“We have been engaging with all the stakeholders in arriving at the domestic price for gas. Following today’s review with the Adviser, we plan to release the new price for the sector,” stated Ahmed. “We have consulted with NERC and the commercial sector, and we have all reached a consensus on the pricing. Today, we aim to announce the new price.”

The upcoming release of the new gas pricing template is expected to have significant implications for the domestic energy sector. It signifies the government’s commitment to establishing fair and sustainable pricing structures that align with the interests of both consumers and industry players. This move is part of broader efforts to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Nigeria’s gas market, which plays a crucial role in powering various sectors of the economy.

As stakeholders eagerly await the announcement, industry experts anticipate that the new gas pricing template will promote investment in the gas sector, stimulate economic growth, and foster increased utilization of natural gas resources in Nigeria. It is hoped that the transparent and well-considered pricing structure will contribute to the country’s energy transition goals and facilitate the expansion of gas infrastructure across the nation.

The unveiling of the new gas pricing template reflects the government’s commitment to driving sustainable development in the energy sector and fostering a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors. It is expected that the implementation of the revised pricing framework will contribute to the overall growth and stability of Nigeria’s gas industry in the years to come.