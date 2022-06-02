FG Set To Implement The National Leather And Leather Product Policy

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has reiterated the Ministry’s commitment in realization of the objectives of increasing the production of quality Hides and Skins that will favorably compete in the international market.

The Minister disclosed this at the meeting with the National Steering Committee on National Leather and Leather Product Policy (NLLP) Implementation Plan, in his office, in Abuja, recently.

He said that the NPLLPs was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 31st October 2018, noting that a steering committee comprising relevant stakeholders from different MDAs was set up and developed a strategic implementation plan that was launched on the 6th of July 2021.

The Minister informed that Nigeria has huge livestock population with associated high potential in the leather industry, adding that the market analysis report of Grand View Research of USA, “the global leather goods market size was valued at USD 394.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028”.

Speaking further, he assured that the ministry is planning to undertake the following steps;

I. Quarterly engagement with members of the Hides and Skins/Leather Value Chain team of the Ministry to build a synergy for implementation in line with the National strategic plan.

II. Stakeholders mapping for Hides and Skin value chains for Planning, Forecasting, Identification and mitigation of gaps.

III. Training of Hides and skins value chain actors on flaying, processing, drying and storage techniques in the 6 geopolitical zones.

IV. Organize Input support to Hides and Skin value chain actors (flaying, processing equipment and industrial salt for skin collectors) amongst others.

He, therefore, tasked the Steering Committee to review the progress made by different stakeholders towards the implementation of the NPLLPs and further chart a way forward towards the realization of the National goal in the subsector.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Mohammed Kabir Yakubu stated that the purpose of their visit was to familiarize the Committee with leather activities in the Ministry and to brief the Minister on the level of implementation of the leather policy.

He said that NLLP when fully implemented will generate jobs for teeming youths and stop leather importation, boost exportation as well as bridge the gap between the manufacturers and producers in the country.

Prof. Yakubu maintained that the Ministry was one of the critical stakeholders and solicited for possible areas of collaboration for the optimal implementation of the policy.

In her remarks, Director Veterinary and Pest Control Service, Dr. Maimuna Habib commended the Committee members and called for a concerted effort in the policy implementation of NLLP to ensure an increase in the National Gross Domestic Product.