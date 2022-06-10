FG Says ISWAP Responsible For Owo Church Attack

The Federal Government says it has credible fact that terror cells linked to the deadly Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) executed last Sunday’s dastard attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola announced this State House Correspondents on Thursday, after the National Security Council meeting presided by President Muhamadu Buhari, in Abuja.

He disclosed that security agencies, particularly the police, have been directed to apprehend the perpetrators.

Aregbesola said the attack has no ethnic-religious connection as he affirmed that the group activity has nothing to do with religion.

The former Osun State governor also disclosed that the council is also concerned about killings in the name of blasphemy and has directed the security agencies to go after perpetrators of the incidents that occurred in Sokoto State and Abuja recently.

The Minister of Interior further said that the National Security Council equally voiced immense concern at the recent Blasphemy attacks in Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja adding that President Buhari directed security personnel to quickly nip such attacks in the bud, and to ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

The Minister also said the President directed the deployment of adequate security personnel and apparatus for the forthcoming Osun and Ekiti elections slated for Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba who was present at the briefing said the imprints of the perpetrators of the Owo killings have been identified and although no arrests have been made, security agencies are now zeroing in on them

Responding to questions on the abduction of the Methodist Prelate in South-East Nigeria, IGP Baba said no arrests have been made.

The IGP, equally said positive indications reveal that the victims of the abducted Kaduna train victims, who were kidnapped since March will soon be released; as well as other victims of kidnap across the country.

He used the occasion to announce that the Police will be deploying over 17,000 personnel will be deployed to Ekiti State for this month’s governorship election.

The meeting, which held at the Council Chambers was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) as well as security chiefs and principal staff of the federal cabinet.