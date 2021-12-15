The Federal Government has applauded the United Kingdom over the planned removal of Nigeria and ten other countries from the travel red list.
The ten African countries on the list are Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe.
The Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid, had announced that the UK is scrapping the red list for international travel from 4am Wednesday, December 15.
Speaking at the UK parliament on Tuesday, Javid said the travel red list for countries is no longer working in stopping the spread of the new Omicron variant.
He asserted that the UK government will maintain its temporary testing measures for international travel.
“So I can announce today that whilst we’ll maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow,” he had said.
In an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu, welcomed the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list.
Odaudu, therefore, said the ministry is yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list.
He said: “The news of the withdrawal of Nigeria from the red list is a welcome development.
“It is a relief to the aviation industry. However, we are yet to receive any official communication from Britain on the new development.”
