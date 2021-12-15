The Federal Government has applauded the United Kingdom over the planned removal of Nigeria and ten other countries from the travel red list.

The ten African countries on the list are Nigeria, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe.

The Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid, had announced that the UK is scrapping the red list for international travel from 4am Wednesday, December 15.

Speaking at the UK parliament on Tuesday, Javid said the travel red list for countries is no longer working in stopping the spread of the new Omicron variant.

He asserted that the UK government will maintain its temporary testing measures for international travel.