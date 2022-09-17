The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the processing of agricultural output to raise the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product in response to complaints that it is not adding value to its agricultural commodities to create income for the nation.

Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, the permanent secretary of the federal ministry responsible for agriculture and rural development, said that the government would prioritize developing its processing capacity by establishing a number of cottage industries to produce common food items in a market-based and comparative advantage manner.

Umakhihe stated that the government would ensure a steady off-take of produce from out-growers and increase the income of farmers and entrepreneurs across all commodity value chains while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 45th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Rural Development (NCARD) in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, their goals were to meet and exceed national requirements for agricultural output and quality, create a diversified economic base with agriculture serving as the economic engine for non-oil sectors, and achieve the desired success in the government’s commitment to the provision of incentives.

The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by Shehu Bello, Director of the Department of Agriculture’s Land and Climate Change Management Services, disclosed plans by the government to work with states and other stakeholders to enhance agricultural commodity value chain development in the sector in order to improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers as well as modify the processes for value chain development.

Dr. Hosea Finangwai, Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development for the Plateau State, pleaded in his welcome speech that the memorandum for the upgrade of the Potato Station at Karu be given priority on the basis of merit because the monstrous potato blight threatened over 90% of the state’s production, farmers’ livelihoods, and income.