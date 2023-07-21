FG moves to guarantee food security

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with Agence Française De Development (AFD) and SEMMARIS (the Technical Partner), has embarked on a study tour of markets in Lagos State towards understanding the market systems in order to support the government of Nigeria with a one-year technical assistance programme for the establishment of National Agri-Food Market Development Strategy.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae, while welcoming the team to Lagos, explained that the technical assistance will define the strategic orientations of the Nigerian policy on the development of wholesale markets for fresh produce in urban areas to create a methodology for the modernization of wholesale trade to supply major cities and peri-urban areas while structuring the Nigerian agri-food value chain.

According to her, “The visit, which was in line with the tripartite agreement earlier signed between the Federal Government, AFD and SEMMARIS, also involves a one-year study which will run from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, with special focus on the three largest urban consumption areas. It will also look at the whole value chains market ecosystem from rural to urban corridors in Nigeria, including Lagos-Ibadan, Kano-Kaduna, and Onitsha-Port-Harcourt.

The visit to the State, according to the team, was in furtherance of the bid to study the food value chains in Lagos thereby helping to reduce food spoilage, promote food storage and preservation, guarantee food security, and greater returns for farmers and investors in the agro-allied sector.

The members of the visiting team include Timothee Witkowski, International Project Manager, Rungis Marche International; Stephen P Allen, Food Sector Strategist, Jofreco International Limited and Christian Idahota, Head of Field Operations, Agramondi.

Recall that the Lagos State Government, as part of its food systems transformation agenda, has commenced the construction of a Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub on a 120 Ha parcel of land at Ketu-Ereyun, Epe area of the State. The project was borne out of the need to address food spoilage, storage and processing challenges as well as the commitment to ensuring food traceability.