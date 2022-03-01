FG Moves to Combat Erosion in Ogbomoso

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday flagged off road improvement and erosion control projects in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Ecological Projects, Dr Habiba Lawal, who was represented by the Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Joel Oruche said the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare played a prominent role in attracting Government’s intervention to Ogbomoso.

Dr Lawal also enjoined the people of Ogbomoso to cooperate with the contractor and engineers handling the projects for efficient and a timely service delivery.

The roads to be worked on are;

Adebayose Idowu-Dare Street, off Ado Alaamo; Olusegun Obasanjo Way; 1004 Theater Road; R.Bello Road and Muneer Ibrahim Crescent. All in Ogbomoso.

Officials said over 200 youths and adults most of them from Ogbomosoland will be directly employed by the contractors involved in the projects and a lot more would benefit indirectly through the provision of ancillary and other support services.

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the projects that he had proposed and facilitated to Oyo State over three years ago.

Dare said facilitating the projects is the privilege of a lifetime and a dream come true.

His words: “I am thankful to God for this and to President Muhammadu Buhari. Contributing to the social well being of my people, leaving a legacy that transcends my time as a Minister and extends to generations yet unborn is priceless.”

The Minister promised to ensure that the youth of Ogbomosoland are not left out in the schemes of developmental programmes and are also fully integrated in all the initiatives of the Federal Government.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, who was represented by High Chief Otolorin Sobaloju, praised the Minister for being a worthy son and a proud representative of the people.

The High Chief said, “the people of Ogbomosoland and indeed Oyo State are lucky to have a son like Sunday Dare as Minister, his interest in the welfare of his people and commitment to bringing developmental projects to them stands him heads and shoulders above his contemporaries.”

Former Senator Ayo Adeseun also showered encomiums on Chief Sunday Dare for facilitating the building of the Pakiotan 80 bed capacity hospital, the youth vocational training centre in Ogbomoso, the renovation and equipping of the Okelerin Primary Health Centre and using his personal fund to roofing of the Sọun Township Stadium and serving as the co-facilitator of the Federal Polytechnic Ayeede.

Some of the other dignitaries present at the flag off include the former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Olagunju Ojo, Representative of Soun of Ogbomoso, High Chief Aare Ago, Chairman of NSS, Ogbomoso Branch, Prof A.A Agboola, Chairman Ogbomoso Parapo and Alhaji Saka Bello Aremole.