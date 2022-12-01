The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh has said that the Federal Government will continue to ensure that women and children develop keen interest in Science, Research and Innovation programmes and the sector.

He said this during the North-East zonal dialogue between government and stakeholders in the Science Technology and Innovation ecosystem on the establishment and implementation of the technology and innovation centres for global competiveness and productivity in Bauchi State.

The Minister revealed that in line with Presidential Executive Order No.5, the STI Policy of 2022 and the Abuja Declarations of FARI, researchers, inventors and innovators will be protected with the appropriate legal framework such as issuance of patent and other intellectual property rights.

Henry Ikoh further said that the Federal Government will create a conducive and enabling environment for work, reward Scientists and Researchers for successful commercialization of research and innovation efforts, attract women and children into research and innovation. Adding, this will improve the overall socio-economic fortunes of the country.

“We shall work tirelessly to remove all obstacles, close all gaps so as to encourage cooperation and collaboration among R&D institutions and OPS, ensure that there is cordial relationship among critical stakeholders within the STI ecosystem in the country. This will help to reduce the cost of production, guarantee stability in the supply chain, stabilize Forex crises and provide a solid foundation for irreversible industrialization that is inclusive and sustainable for national development, employment generation and creation of common wealth, for the good of all Nigerians,” he stated.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed (Sen) represented by the Deputy Governor, Baba Tela (Sen) said that the Executive Order No.5 when fully implemented will greatly reduce the crave for imported goods and have positive effect on the socio-economic development and growth of the country. He also noted that the implementation of Executive Order NO.5 will ensure 100 million direct and indirect jobs in the country as well as boost indigenous technology development in the country.

On his part, the National Coordinator, Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order No.5, Engr Ibiam Oguejiofor enjoined the participants to contribute positively to the dialogue. He added that changing the narratives of Nigerian economy from consumption to production – based is a task that must be achieved collectively.