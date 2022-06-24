FG Inaugurates The LOC Of African Researchers And Innovation Forum

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and

Innovation Mrs Monilola Udoh yesterday, inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the hosting of the African Researchers and Innovation (FARI) forum holding from 17th -21st October 2022 in Abuja.

Mrs Monilola Udoh said that the hosting of the forum was due to the outcome of the meeting of the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology ECOWAS Commission Dr. Mamadou Jao and the then Minister of Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu held in 2020 in Abuja where the Minister agreed that Nigeria will host the maiden edition of FARI .

She stated that the forum will be a rallying point for Scientists, Technologist, Researchers and Innovators in Africa adding that the development and progress of Africa depend on our collective dedication and commitment to the socio-economic emancipation of the continent.

To this end, she charged the Committee to ensure adequate planning and execution of the assignment in order to maintain Nigeria’s leadership role in carrying out her responsibilities in Africa.