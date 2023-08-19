FG Inaugurates Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station in UNN

The Federal Government has inaugurated a solar-powered electric vehicle charging station at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) as part of efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuel vehicles that pollute the environment and contribute to global warming.

Speaking at the event, yesterday, the Director General, National Automative Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, stated that the idea was to deepen technological advancement in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

He stated that with the effects of global warming and climate change on the environment, many countries are now moving away from fossil fuel vehicles to electric vehicles

“This informs the reason the NADDC, an agency in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, is sponsored by the government to build electric vehicle charging stations powered by solar across the country.

“The aim is to ensure zero per cent carbon emission in our environment as well as reduce health problems associated with it,” he said.

Represented by the Director, Infrastructure in the Council, Olarawaju Omusanya, he explained that Usman Danfodo University, Sokoto, University of Lagos and UNN were three universities selected for the pilot project of solar powered charging electric vehicle stations.

“The Usman Danfodo University, Sokoto and University of Lagos were inaugurated in 2021. NADDC encourages universities in the country to utilise this opportunity by stimulating further research and development of this project,” he said.

The DG added that the council would continue to promote advanced technology transfer and development of human capital.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, and the management for the maximum cooperation to see that the project was completed and inaugurated.

In his remarks, Igwe expressed appreciation to NADDC for choosing UNN as one of the pilot universities for the project.

He promised that the university would continue to do its best, urging the institution’s Faculty of Engineering to ensure the conversion of vehicles in the university to electric vehicles.

The UNN Coordinator of the project, Prof. Ozomena Ani, commended the vice chancellor for approving the project as well as allowing him to coordinate the project in the university.

Ani, an engineer and lecturer in the Faculty of Engineering, said his research team would ensure the maintenance of the project.

Earlier, the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, who was represented by Associate Professor, Sunday Ezeoha, said the faculty would continue to provide the required manpower in engineering.