FG Inaugurates Committee On 2022 Democracy Day Celebration

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The Federal Government has inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Committee on 2022 Democracy Day celebration.

Speaking while inaugurating the Committee, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, emphasized the importance of the commemoration of the Democracy Day as a period of reflection on the gains of democracy in the country.

He stated that the annual Democracy Day would provide a platform through which the heroes of the nation’s democracy would be celebrated and the scorecard of this administration clearly enunciated. In his words:

“The celebration of the Democracy Day provides an opportunity to remember the contribution of the heroes of Democracy in Nigeria, some of whom paid the supreme price to restore Democracy in the country. It also affords the Government an opportunity to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in the social and economic sectors confronting the nation”.

In order to ensure successful execution of the celebration, the SGF inaugurated the following nine Sub-Committees: Church Service Sub-Committee; Juma’at Sub-Committee; Protocol Sub-Committee; Venue and Entertainment Sub-Committee; Medical Sub-Committee, Security Sub-Committee, Parade Sub-Committee, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee; and Secretariat Sub-Committee.

Some members of the Sub-Committees who attended the inauguration included: The Honourable Minister of FCT, Mohammed Musa Bello ; Honourable Honourable Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Commandant, Brigade of Guards,Brigadier General Muhammed Takuti Usman, among others.

