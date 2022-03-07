FG Focused On STI Development – Minister

Minister of State for Science Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, has said that Science, Technology and Innovation is a crucial and important area of focus by the Federal Government of Nigeria, which is aimed at ensuring the socio-economic and technological development of the country.

He said this at the Qatar – Nigeria Economic Forum, over the weekend in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the STI sector is currently witnessing a significant turn – around due to the interest generated and associated towards the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

The Minister said his Ministry is charged with the responsibility of formulation and Review of the STI policy as well as the promotion of same policy in the country.

He further said that the STI sector holds the key to the progress of any nation, adding that it plays a fundamental role in the wealth creation, improvement of quality life , economic growth and transformation of any society.

According to Abdullahi, the Federal Government through its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have entered into bilateral relations with some selected countries of the world in various fields. This he added is to ensure the socio-economic and technological development of the country.

Abdullahi further said that the Emirates of Qatar has made significant progress in various areas that relates to STI, cooperation with Qatar in the area of STI will further strengthen and deepen the already existing relationships between the two countries.

The Minister further added that the Ministry is also considering the available opportunities for collaboration between Nigeria and Qatar on STI in the area of Science and Technology, Research and Development, Post- harvest agro- allied processing and processed food, Medicine and Pharmaceuticals, Nano technology and collaboration in the establishment of Methanol fuel industry in Nigeria.