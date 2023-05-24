FG Endorses The National Dairy Strategy, Highlights Sector Accomplishments

The National Dairy Policy, which will govern how the value chain of the sub-sector operates, has been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as part of efforts to increase dairy output in the nation.

At a press conference yesterday to mark World Milk Day in 2023, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, revealed this.

According to Abubakar, the FEC adopted the policy to give the dairy sub-sector direction and guidance.

The minister listed some of the measures taken by the Buhari administration to increase milk production, collection, and processing in the nation and claimed that many of the National Livestock Transformation Plan’s (NLTP) national programs, including those on pasture development, animal feed and feed security, breeding and conservation, and dairy development, have made enormous strides.

The following are just a few of the administration’s successes in the dairy value chain: “Capacity building and empowerment programmes for dairy farmers on hygienic milk production and processing in Bauchi and Plateau States.”

“Construction and equipping of 13 milk collection centres, two each in Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara, Niger and Plateau States. These milk collection centres are awaiting handing over to milk processors.”

“Capacity building on pasture production, processing and conservation in two locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe States.”

“Procurement of six Pasture Transportation equipment and six grass choppers for two locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe States.”

“Establishment of 90ha commercial pasture plots (15ha each) and 12ha pilot homestead pasture plots (2ha each) in Adamawa, Bauchi, Kwara, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger States.”

“Construction and equipping of 12 feed-milling facilities for the production of ruminant feed in Adamawa, Bauchi, Kwara, Kaduna, Gombe and Niger States and Provision of Milk Cooling Truck and Generator to support milk production in Kano Dairy Cooperative Society.”

“Support for Artificial Insemination of dairy cows to improve milk production and breeds of cattle under the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme (NALBIP) in Kano, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Kano, Kaduna, Oyo, Osun States and FCT.”

Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stated in his remarks that the backward integration program of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revived the dairy industry, attracted foreign investment, and led to the establishment of ranches all over the nation.

Abubakar, who was represented by Director-General of ACCI, Mrs. Victoria Akai, stated that over 20 selected Abuja public and private schools, together with other important stakeholders, will attend the two-day event.

Also addressing, Dianabasi Akpainyang, Executive Director of Commercial Dairy Ranchers Association of Nigeria (CODARAN), praised the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for its assistance in planning the 2023 World Milk Day celebration, which is scheduled for May 31 to June 1, 2023.

Akpainyang asked all significant stakeholders to help the federal government increase the competitiveness of the nation’s dairy sub-sector in Nigeria and outside.

You may remember that the United Nations designates June 1 as World Milk Day each year.

