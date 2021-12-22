The Federal Government on Wednesday, declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January 2022, as public holidays to mark the 2021 Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Day celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

The Minister, who felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, called on all citizens to emulate the “life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility”.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness, that His birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth,” he noted.

According to Aregbesola, peace and security are the two critical conditions needed for economic development and prosperity in the country.

The Minister urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to seek the help of God towards the current realities of the country.