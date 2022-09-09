The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the Federal Government and Republic of Cuba will collaborate in Vaccine production.

Adeleke said this when Amabassdor of Republic of Cuba Mrs Clara Pulido paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

He noted that the collaboration will ensure that companies producing vaccines in the Republic of Cuba can be established in Nigeria for fruitful bilateral relationship.

The Minister while saying that Cuba has done so much in Primary Health Sector stated that Nigeria is also replicating same for the growth and development of our nation.

He further said that Federal Government is willing to collaborate with the Republic of Cuba in Vaccine Production to enable it tap Cuban’s wealth of experience in order to achieve our quest for health for all in the country.

Vaccine production, the minister said, will play a key role in tackling the emerging and re-emerging diseases in country, such as Malaria, Lasafever, monkey pox as all diseases have been declared emergency, globally.

Adeleke further added that the Nigeria is making serious efforts in producing vaccine locally so as to enable the country prevent childhood diseases such as polio, tetanus and tuberculosis.

According to the minister, knowledge and experience of those who are ahead of us in Vaccine technology is something we must learn, through technology transfer.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Cuba Mrs Clara Puildo said that she is here to congratulate the minister on his assumption of duty and to seek for the ministry’s collaboration in vaccine production for betterment of the society.