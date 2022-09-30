To proactively safeguard the 46 free trade zones against economic sabotage, the Federal government set up a Special Economic Zones Security (SEZSEC) organization.

The Directorate of State Security (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Nigeria Immigration Service are already expected to supply services in addition to those given by the SEZSEC outfit (NIS).

Adeniyi Adebayo, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, revealed this yesterday in Abuja as he decorated 37 officers from various academic fields.

Adebayo said: “The reason we decided to establish the unit is to provide adequate security for lives, properties and investments in the free trade zones. This bold step will help to build the confidence of investors, owners of enterprises in the zones and prospective investors alike”

He claimed that because investments naturally locate where they can be secured, the government was optimistic that the new development will draw more foreign direct investment (FDI).

The government “will not hesitate to recognize hard work, just as it will not hesitate to punish any of you who runs foul of the law,” he cautioned the cops.

The group of officials underwent training between May 23 and June 23 at the State Security Service Academy in Lagos to strengthen the security architecture of the FTZ across the nation, according to Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, managing director of NEPZA.

“It took Nigeria 29 years to develop two public FTZs. But it took this administration only seven years to establish six special economic zones in Lagos, Ilorin, Katsina, Benue, Gombe and Sokoto. As we begin the real expansion of the scheme in Nigeria, we are compelled to develop these highly-informed and trained officers to safeguard the multi-billion-dollar business corridors,” he said.