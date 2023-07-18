FG confirms outbreak of Anthrax in Nigeria: What to Know

The Federal Government (FG) has confirmed an outbreak of Anthrax in Nigeria

On 14 July 2023, the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria was notified of animals manifesting symptoms of anthrax on a farm in Suleja, Niger State.

The multi-specie animal farm located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna expressway Suleja LGA Niger State, comprised of cattle, sheep, and goats. Some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes, and ears.

“A rapid response team comprising of federal and state One Health Professional Team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals.”

According to Channels, subsequent laboratory tests carried out by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis. This marked the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years, after the report of an outbreak of anthrax in Northern Ghana a few weeks ago. Reports from the team confirmed that all animals that were affected died.

Anthrax is a rare but serious zoonotic disease, that stems from the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It predominantly affects animals like cattle, sheep, and goats. However, it can also infect humans who have direct contact with infected animals or consume animal products that are contaminated.

The symptoms of Anthrax in animals include sudden death and blood oozing from natural body openings (nose, ear, mouth, and anal region). The spores of anthrax can persist for decades in a contaminated environment. Antibiotics are the first line of treatment for the infection. There are also other treatments, including a vaccine.

Symptoms in humans include:

Chest pain and trouble breathing.

Fatigue.

Fever and profuse sweating.

Headache or muscle aches.

Itchy blisters or bumps.

Skin ulcer (sore) with a black center.

Nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, and bloody diarrhea.

Swollen lymph nodes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the anthrax vaccine is 90% effective at preventing infection. However, in areas known to have anthrax problems, you shouldn’t eat raw or undercooked meat, handle or buy souvenirs made with animal hide or hair, or pet or touch animals.