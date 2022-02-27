FG Committed To Welfare Of Fallen Military Heroes – Magashi

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to guarantee the welfare and well-being of families of fallen Military Officers.

Magashi made this statement during an interview with journalists in Ship House, Abuja.

The Minister said Nigeria owes a lot to the fallen heroes who departed in the line of duty defending our nation and maintaining peace and unity.

“Every life lost in the line of duty is irreparable and no Nigerian is expendable. It is our duty to therefore remember and honor our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price in the defence of our country. This is particularly important considering that these heroes left behind families and loved ones whose welfare will always be central to the remembrance of these fallen heroes” Magashi said.

The Minister added that every Service personnel in the Armed Forces is insured with a Group Life Insurance Scheme that ensures the families of the deceased are paid compensation in line with extant provisions. He noted that the families are paid all other entitlements of the deceased as well as scholarship scheme for the deceased children through school in addition to burial expenses borne by the Federal Government.