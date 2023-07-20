FG Collaborates With The US On Direct Flights To Houston

The Federal Government hinted Wednesday that it was working with the United States of America on direct flights from Nigeria to Houston, USA, in an effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

When a team from the US government requested a direct flight from Nigeria to Houston due to Nigeria’s consulate being located in Houston, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace provided the assurance.

While hosting Houston, Texas, United States of America, Mayor Sylvester Turner and his delegation at his office, Permanent Secretary in the ministry Dr. Meribole noted that the current administration is interested in attracting investment, promoting tourism, and strengthening the existing bilateral relationship.

He reassured them that as soon as new ministers are nominated and properly deployed, the procedures necessary for the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between the countries regarding direct flights to Houston, Texas, would start.

Sylvester Turner, the mayor of Houston, Texas, had earlier expressed his gratitude to the Nigerian government for its hospitality and stated that the goal of their visit was to strengthen the already-existing ties between the United States and Africa.

He emphasized the importance of a direct route to Houston, noting that it is the second-largest urban trading partner for Africa in the United States and is also home to one of the biggest Nigerian diasporas in the nation.

He added that the visit will support Houston’s efforts to deepen its ties with Nigeria through healthcare, technology, agriculture, energy, and education. Houston is a gateway for trade to the central and western United States, with strong infrastructure and a strategic geographic location.

In response, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Akinyemi Bolaji gave the Mayor his word that opening a consulate in Houston would be taken into consideration. He claimed that because Houston, Texas was the first to request such assistance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would give it priority over other requests.