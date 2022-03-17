FG Assures Of Hitch Free World Cup Playoff

The Federal Government has assured of a hitch free World Cup play off between Nigeria and Ghana during the 1st and 2nd leg of the qualifying series holding in Ghana and Abuja on Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022; respectively.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare gave the assurance on Wednesday in his office in Abuja when he received the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Rashid Bawa.

He said that Nigeria would continue to maintain the long standing relationship with Ghana and that the World Cup playoff will in no way jeopardize it.

Dare said that the World Cup qualifier between the two countries should not be seen by both Nigerians and Ghanaian citizens as a do-or- die affair but rather an avenue to further strengthen the bond between them.

He assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has identified sports as a tool for promoting unity and peace, not only within Nigeria but across the world.

It is in line with this, Dare said, that all logistics have been put in place towards ensuring a successful hosting of the Games.

The Minister, therefore, called on the athletes and all sports loving Nigerians both at home and diaspora to remain calm and support the success of the playoff as any of the two countries that qualifies will still be representing Africa.

Earlier, the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Rashid Bawa said that his visit was to assure the Minister and Nigerians that Ghana is not taking the playoff as a fight to finish and as such is urging Nigerians to also see it so.

Mr. Bawa, therefore, said that his country has given 5% of the 40,000 capacity stadium ticket to Nigeria as complimentary waiver with a view to reassuring that the playoff should rather be seen as an avenue to strengthen relationship rather than dividing us.

He explained further that the Aircraft carrying Nigerians and the players will be allowed to land directly in Kumasi, Ghana.