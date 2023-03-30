The Federal Government, on Wednesday, approved the sum of N24.20bn for the provision of broadband internet connection in at least 20 airports, 43 schools and six marketplaces nationwide.

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, revealed this to State House correspondents after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

According to the minister, the broadband infrastructure would ensure connectivity in airports, ease e-learning in schools and ease mobile transactions in markets as the economy goes cashless.

He added that the project is spread across the six geo-political zones in the country while the beneficiary institutions include federal and state universities and polytechnics.

The News Chronicle understands that a similar memo was approved in 2022 for 17 universities and one college of education.