In order to combat environmental degradation in Nigeria, the Federal Government and the World Bank have launched the $700 million Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) initiative.

The initiative was a result of the Erosion and Watershed Management Project’s (NEWMAP) documented results in reducing the negative consequences of soil and land degradation and promoting environmental sustainability.

One of the goals of ACReSAL is to develop Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for an integrated climate-resilient landscape and to increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management methods in specified northern Nigerian watersheds.

Speaking at the current ACReSAL Project Technical Work Plan Workshop in Lagos State, Minister of the Environment Mohammed Abdullahi said the project is a key part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to ensure environmental sustainability and enhance community livelihoods in order to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Prior to disbursement, the workshop, which began on August 4 and runs through August 13, will inform the participating states of what to expect.

The minister urged Nigerians to refrain from environmental destruction, which has been contributing to climate change.

He claims that the project will help ensure food security by encouraging agricultural activity in the focus areas.

We want to do our best to urge the various committees, participants, and beneficiaries to engage in agricultural activities, he said. The result will be more agricultural disasters and food shortages, which will be dreadful for us if they are not profitable.

A million hectares will be restored as part of the four-year project, according to Joy Iganya Agene, Senior Environmental Specialist at the World Bank.

The most crucial aspect of the initiative, according to her, is about establishing institutions and addressing concerns like land degradation, livelihood, and others.

“The project’s component is entirely devoted to institutional management and assistance.”

She emphasized that the World Bank will provide funding for the project and pleaded with the recipients to not put their political and personal interests ahead of the project.

Dr. Salisu Dahiru, director general of the National Council on Climate Change, stated that the project aims to reverse soil degradation in semi-arid areas of Nigeria and handle conflicts between farmers and herders.

He emphasized that the initiative includes the entire country, not only the states in the far north where desert is encroaching and there are states like Kogi, Kwara, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue.

Anda Yalaks, the acting national project coordinator, stated that the steering committee would consider the workshop’s results.

“We are here to make sure that the conditions necessary for us to complete this project are in place. This will take us to the bank, which will then give its “No Objection” in response.

Following the World Bank’s clearance, the project, ACReSAL, will be prepared for funding and project implementation.

Global Legislators Organisation for a Balanced Environment (GLOBE) Nigeria’s Communications and Policy Advisor, Chijioke Okorie, previously stated that the organization will provide the policy platforms, actualization, and suggestions that will bring the initiative to fruition.