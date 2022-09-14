Femi Fani Kayode is on the receiving end of online trolls who are taunting him for consistently returning to his vomit time and time again, they claim he has no integrity but is only after his selfish ambitions of trading political allegiance to the highest bidders. Some are asking if he can actually put food on his table without the whorish tendencies of jumping from once camp to the other.

It is difficult for even close observers to chronicle the times the former minister of aviation has pitched tent with different political parties in Nigeria, even in the little above 2 decades of its current democratic dispensation, when it seems as if there’s no camp buoyant enough to sustain his grand appetites, he becomes a lone ranger firing from all angles to anyone or group who might become victim of his unbridled assault.

The reason for the most recent troll which he is receiving online might not be detached from his current self-appointed position as the informal spokesman of the APC and its presidential flagbearer, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

It will be recalled that FFK had in a long post on December 15, 2019, vehemently refuted allegations that he had joined the APC ruling party. He labeled such allegation as false and insulting. He wondered why anyone, let alone someone of his caliber, would join a party like APC, calling them all kinds of derogatory names with his good command of English.

FFK is yet to respond to the barrage of questions being thrown at him in lieu of the said post, as some are reffering to the fact that he swore with his life never to support APC.