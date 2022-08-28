Former minister of Aviation Fani Femi Kayode has taken time to thank Nigeria’s security agencies for how they have been able to curtail the colossal and malignant insecurity ravaging the Nation.

On his Facebook page, he said:

“The security situation is far better today than it was a month ago and our military has inflicted massive damage against the terrorists who have suffered heavy casualties in Abuja, Kaduna and elsewhere.

I just hope and pray that they can sustain it.

Security is much tighter in Abuja, particularly compared to a few weeks ago and for this, we give thanks to God. ”

“This is what happens when the military act on intelligence and security reports furnished by the DSS, NIA and NSA.

If only they had been listening to our intelligence agencies all along and acted on their findings and reports things would never have gotten as bad as they did.

Well, as they say, it is better late than never.

I thank them for their service and sacrifice and I urge them to keep up the good work.

When they do badly we will not hesitate to condemn them but when they do well we must commend them.”

Today we commend them.

“As for the DSS and NIA, I have nothing but awe and admiration for their courage, dedication and resilience in this war against terror.

Many do not know the efforts you make.

You are the heroes that are never seen, heard or celebrated because all you have done to rescue the kidnapped, save lives, abort catastrophes, keep us safe, expose, fight and apprehend our nation’s enemies and so much more is classified, is kept secret under the law and is in the grey areas and shadows.

Yet know today that some of us that understand the system and the nature of your work are aware of the sacrifices you have made, the risks you take daily and your dedication to duty and country and we are proud of you and appreciate you.

I urge that, despite the lack of appreciation for your efforts and your numerous constraints, you do not relent in the great and noble work that you are doing.

Keep protecting the motherland, keep saving lives and keep working for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

God will reward you.”