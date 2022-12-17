Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, charged public office holders to be truthful always in the discharge of their duties.

Okowa gave the charge while inaugurating Mr Eugene Uzum and Mr Solomon Ebinum as Special Advisers at Government House, Asaba.

He expressed delight at the appointment of the duo as they had been part of his administration, adding that they should see their elevation as a call to contribute more to the Stronger Delta agenda of his administration.

“You are not new; you are already used to governance and it is my belief that you will continue to display your vast wealth of experience and stay committed.

“By working with the rest of the team in the executive arm, you should join hands to ensure that we are able to perfect our programmes and to deliver the rest of our programmes to the people,” Okowa said.

He said that the cardinal goal of his administration was to deliver the dividends of democracy to Deltans until May 28, 2023, and reminded all appointees of the need to use the remaining months of his administration to build on the achievements recorded from 2015.

“It is my hope that in the course of offering your advice not only to my office but to other persons who are in government, you will not shy away in speaking the truth to power at all times.

“You should do your best to work with the rest of the team to be able to ensure that we finish graciously and that we finish very strong in the course of this administration.

“So, l want to welcome you to a higher office in the administration and we expect you to put in your best, working with everybody for us to be able to do that which we had sworn to our people – to develop our state,” he said.

The governor disclosed that Uzum and Ebinum were men of proven integrity, pointing out that they had the capacity to perform creditably in all assignments given to them.

Responding on behalf of the new advisers, Uzum expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for finding them worthy to serve the state at a higher level and pledged that they would give their best in the new assignments.

He lauded the Governor for being a worthy leader that believed in providing a ladder for his followers to rise, and assured him of maximum support in advancing the Stronger Delta agenda of his administration.

Before the elevation, Uzum was the Director-General, State Bureau of Orientation.