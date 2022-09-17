Women of my generation get worked up( especially with physical stress) because they want to meet up with men.

They want to make equal, what shouldn’t be.

Nature is the cheat ; the hormones, the muscle, physical strength, not Men.

This is not me saying that women shouldn’t work but the natural constraints should be considered for a good balance and turbulence free feminine life.

Moving against nature is so difficult, frustrating and aggression comes handy.

Women are sweeter creatures and more sexually forthcoming when they are well rested and happy but men are more sexually forthcoming even under so much stress and unhappy situations. Just touch his ear and it’s over.

When they say men are polygamous in nature, this is the reason. In a world full of troubles, a man will say yes to s*x.