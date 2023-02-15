The Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed those who are behind naira and fuel scarcity. The speaker attributed the scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Speaking in Lagos State during the launch of an initiative called Gbaja Ride, Femi Gbajabiamila noted that the lingering scarcity of naira notes and the fuel crisis were carefully contrived by some elements to destroy the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He added that the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue Nigerians from the present hardships.

Gbajabiamila said, “As your representative and Speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.

“The lower legislative chamber under my leadership has been on the side of the people, working tirelessly to rescue them from these difficulties”.

Gbajabiamila alleged that some elements had created a crisis around the policy of the naira redesign just to stop Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, from winning this year’s presidential election.

The Speaker added the plot seemed to be failing as Nigerians were still keeping faith with the ruling party and Tinubu despite what they were going through.

“Nobody can convince me that it’s not a plot to stop Asiwaju [Tinubu] from becoming the president of this country.

“But I’m glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch, He has intervened,” he said.

