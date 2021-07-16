Femi Adesina Mocks Ghanaian Prophet Who Predicted England To Win Euros2020

221 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 16, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant of Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has mocked the Ghanaian prophet who predicted that England would win the Euro 2020 final.
The Head pastor of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet, Dr. Emmanuel Bada Kobi has been dragged on the internet for his unfulfilled prophecy concerning Euro 2020 final.
Before the game, though, Prophet Badu Kobi who claimed that his prediction was based on what God was said, went viral for prophesying that England will emerge as the Winner.
He said “England will beat Italy. I’ve said it again, that is the work of a prophet: You keep saying what God is saying. I said England [will win]”
“I’m saying it everywhere, YouTube and every social media platform, that England will win the cup,” he added.
The Italian national team however proved the prophet wrong by beating England 3-2 on penalties after the Euro 2020 final ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley on Sunday to secure their second European Championship title.
Adesina in a post titled “Some Prophets See Nothing,” said “There is this video that has been making the rounds on social media. Whether genuine or apocryphal, I do not know. But we see a Pastor (or is it Prophet) declaring magisterially on the pulpit that England was going to win the trophy that night. To the applause of his fawning congregation, he repeated the so-called prophecy many times. Lori iro.
“Sunday evening came, England scored in the very second minute of the game. They were looking good for the first major soccer diadem since 1966. Till about the 67th minute, when Italy drew blood. Heartbreak.
“The match ended a goal apiece in regulation time. An extra 30 minutes produced no further goals. Penalty shootout ensued. Italy scored three of its five kicks, England could tuck in only two. Sadly, the three spot kicks were missed by Black English footballers, who had done so much for the team. Miserable. Dolorous.
“Where did it leave our prophet? Blind as a bat. Why did he speak supposedly in the name of the Lord, when he saw nothing, and heard nothing? He just exposed an elevated calling to odium and opprobrium”.
