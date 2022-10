Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

According to the commission, they were arrested yesterday at their hideout in a hotel in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects are Innocent Joy, Karean Bitto, Iwuji Trans Ugochukwu, Samuel Kpemyol, Tonny Ochekwu and Jassey Jimmy.

Items recovered from them include: laptops, IPads, iPhones, two cars and various brands of electronic products.