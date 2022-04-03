“Therefore, do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” Matthew 6:31-33

He knows I’m home! I see the sparkle in his bright blue eyes as he opens them widely, looking in through the glass patio door. He wants me to open the door and let him into the warm, cozy house. He wants me to stroke the soft fur on his head and back and he wants to wrap himself around my legs.

His affection for me has no strings attached. He loves me, and he trusts me with his whole heart. As I open the door, he runs to me. As I walk, he is right there, practically under my feet. I nearly stumble over him! As I sit down on the comfortable sofa, He jumps into my lap and we sit there together for a little while. His loud purring is a comfort to my soul.

After several minutes of cuddling, he lets me know he is hungry. He knows I will take care of that need, but he has no idea how. He just knows I will provide what he needs: some food, shelter and love. That is a pure illustration of how we are to love God, I think: purely, innocently, completely trusting Him to take care of us.

My cat does not worry about what he will eat, drink or that he can find shelter. He knows I love him and will provide those things for him. I expect nothing in return, just his love. I am so blessed to experience it. My cat teaches me how I should love and trust God.

Prayer:

Lord, we hear the lesson of the feline teacher, so dependent on us for everything. Teach us to trust You just as much as my cat trusts me.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Do you have any pets in your life that you share a similar experience with? Let us pause for a moment today to consider them. For many of us we have worked hard to teach them certain behaviors. But what can they teach you?

Be Greatly Blessed!