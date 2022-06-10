‘Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden light’ Matthew 11:28-30 (NIV).

There are so many things going on in our lives at times that it can all become a heavy burden to bear. Many of us have stressful jobs, others have important roles as parents or students or any other number of relationships with society. It can seem so demanding at times! If only we could have some help perhaps we could see our situations with more clarity.

Pray to the Lord about your burdens. Allow the yoke of his spirit to be placed upon you so that you may learn more in His ways. These worldly problems may seem clearer to you. Are you really meant to be taking on as many responsibilities as you have? Perhaps the Lord has a different plan for you.

Think about your home life. If you have a job, think about what you are doing with it. Think about any outside tasks you’ve taken on. Do you have extra things that you initially volunteered for but now find it is taking up a larger portion of your time and energy?

What other burdens do you bear now? Could some of them be reduced? Perhaps that is a question worth seeking answers to at this time. A prayer for such a question:

Prayer:

‘Lord, there are times when my burdens seem heavy and overwhelming. I seek peace in your ways so that I may better understand what I need to do. Help me to find this peace so that I may be better prepared to take on my day. If there is anything that I need not do please show me how I can simplify my life’.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Sometimes we need to step back and examine what we are doing in life. When we are feeling overwhelmed it could very well be that not everything that is being asked of us is necessary. You will find peace in the Lord and He will guide you to the correct answer.

Be Greatly Blessed!