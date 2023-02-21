The Nigerian Federal High Court has urged its judges across the federation to proceed on a short break to enable them to participate in the forthcoming general election.

This was gathered through a court memo that was signed by its Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, which disclosed that the judges would embark on a break from Wednesday, February 22, and resume on Tuesday, February 28.

However, the heads of its Divisions in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt are mandated to ensure that a judge is designated to cater for the legal needs of the North, South-West, South South/South-East Geo-political zones.

The memo dated February 20 reads “In view of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Your Lordships are by this Circular letter permitted to observe a short break in order to perform your civic duties.”

“Your Lordships are to sit up to Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023 before proceeding on the break and shall resume work on Tuesday. 28rd February. 2023″

31 total views, 31 views today