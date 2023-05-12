Federal Government Establishes Joint Task Force To Handle Overtime Freight At Ports

The clearing of overtime cargoes, according to the Permanent Secretary, should apply to all domestic ports and terminals, not just the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, Lagos Port Complex, and TinCan Island Port Complex.

In order to address the ongoing situation surrounding overtime cargoes in the nation’s seaports and terminals, the Federal Government yesterday established a joint task team made up of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Ministry of Transportation, and others.

Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMT) and Chairperson of the Committee, emphasized the need to clear overtime cargoes at ports and terminals while swearing in the task team’s new members in Abuja. She claimed that their presence had reduced the amount of cargoes that could be handled.

She regretted that the high proportion of overtime cargos had caused a sharp decrease in the amount of cargo entering the nation, adding that this had eventually had an impact on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The clearing of overtime cargoes, according to the Permanent Secretary, should apply to all domestic ports and terminals, not just the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, Lagos Port Complex, and TinCan Island Port Complex.

