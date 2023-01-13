The pioneer students of the Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka council of Anambra state campus of the Federal College of Agriculture which just took off, have been awarded scholarship.

Chief Dozie Nwankwo, an incumbent member of the Federal House of Representatives, and benefactor of the College of Agriculture presently hosted within the building of the Centre for Development/ICT Training centre, Enugwu-Ukwu made the announcement during an interactive session with the Association of Town Unions of Anambra state (ASATU), Youth Wing, at Jesse Hotels, Awka on Thursday.

Nwankwo, in his brief remark at the session, also urged Anambra State youths to make use of the recently commissioned ICT training center to be trained on computer and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as that is what drives today’s world and economy.

According to him, “the world today has become computer-dependent and all our youths need to become versatile in computer and internet applications/operations.

“I therefore encourage all of you to seize the opportunity of the 250-computer center to become computer literate. That’s what drives the world today. And with it, the future will be elastic for you. Please get enrolled, and get trained!

“I want to partner the ASATU Youths to move Anambra state, especially the Central senatorial district forward…”

In response to the questions over his achievements so far, Hon Nwankwo went down memory lane of his efforts at improving the quality of life and living standard of citizens of the senatorial district.

The lawmaker popularly called “Onyendozi” by his admirers disclosed that he has deep love and interest in human resource development and growth, especially the youths.

“That was why I have been carrying out free medical outreach annually for more than two decades now.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It gladdens my heart to put smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

He noted that it was reason he wants to step up to the Senate to enable him use the instrumentality of the seat to do more for the citizens.

Speaker after speaker among the youths, commended Hon Nwankwo’s efforts, admitting that he is a good material for leadership and growth of the society.

They also promised to support his aspiration.