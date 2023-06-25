Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

12th Sunday of the Year – June 25, 2023

Readings: Jer. 20:10-13.; Responsorial Psalm Ps 68:8-10,14,17,33-35; Rom 5:12-15 & Gospel Matthew 10:26-33.

Theme: Fear Not!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the Prophet Jeremiah decries the antics of the wicked against the good man but expresses trust in God who is able to deal with evil men. In the second reading, St. Paul reveals how sin entered the world through one man, Adam and redemption was equally won by one man, Jesus. The gospel tells how Jesus told the twelve not to be afraid as everything hidden would be uncovered. Our liturgy urges us not to be afraid but trust in God as he has the power to do much more than we can ask or imagine.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, fear has been adjudged as man’s greatest enemy. It makes you feel inferior and lose out on many things in life. Fear has led many people to their early graves. This reminds us of a quote from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar: “A coward dies a hundred times before his death.” Aware of the devastating effects of fear, Jesus charges us (Matthew 10:26-33) thus: “Do not be afraid…”

On 19 February 2018, a splinter sect of Boko Haram, Islamic State – West Africa Province (ISWAP), abducted 110 girls from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state, northeastern Nigeria. While 4 died in the attack Leah Sharibu, the only Christian girl among the victims, was separated from the other girls in March, a night before they were to be reunited with their families. This was because she refused to convert to Islam. The resilient 14-year-old held firmly to her Christian faith. 5 years on, the fearless Sharibu, now 19, is still with her captors. We pray for her safe release!

In this reflection titled “Fear Not,” we shall consider negative and positive fears. Negative fear consists of fear of the past, the future, the unknown, holiness, being caught and men. Positive fear includes fear of sin, hell and God. Appropriately, we shall attempt ways of combating these in the light of the gospel.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Jer. 20:10-13), the Prophet Jeremiah decries the antics of the wicked against the good man but expresses trust in God who is able to deal with evil men. He, however, maintains: “My opponents will stumble, mastered, confounded by their failure; everlasting, unforgettable disgrace will be theirs.” He adds that the Lord who is just and scrutinizes the loins and the heart would indeed deliver the soul of the needy from the hands of evil men.

In the second reading, (Rom 5:12-15) St. Paul reveals how sin entered the world through one man, Adam and redemption was equally won by one man, Jesus. He further uses typology to disclose how the new Adam brought divine grace, an abundant free gift as ultimate remedy for sin and fear.

The gospel (Matthew 10:26-33) tells how Jesus urged the twelve not to be afraid as everything hidden would be uncovered. He adds: “What I say to you in the dark, tell in the daylight; what you hear in whispers, tell in the daylight, proclaim from the housetops.” He also encouraged them not to be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul adding that there is no need to fear. He surmised that anyone who does not declare him before others, he would disown in the presence of the father.

Pastoral Lessons

Trust God: Although the scenario painted by the Prophet Jeremiah in our first reading that terror is on every side aptly captures what is happening in our country today, we are challenged to commit our cause to God who has the power to deal with our enemies and bring them to a wretched end.

Stand for the Truth: In a society where some of us prefer “to speak from the safety of the sacristy” as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah puts it, both Jeremiah and Jesus challenge pastors of souls not to be on the fence in matters of injustices but to be bold and courageous in speaking truth to power – “Do not be afraid of those who can kill the body but cannot kill the soul…”

Be Prayerful: Jeremiah’s prayer to God presents us with some panacea to the needless fears and worries that confront us in daily life – As such, we ought to be prayerful and guided by biblical principles.

Imitate the New Man: St. Paul urges us to imitate the new Adam by taking advantage of the divine grace which Christ offers us as a free gift to live a life of grace.

Avoid Excuses: We are reminded that excuses and complains are best strategies the devil uses to drain us physically, emotionally, and spiritually as well as distract us on our earthly mission.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

In conclusion, since our liturgy presents us with faith in God as the ultimate remedy for sin and fear, we are urged to appropriate our redemption in Christ. As such, illness, hunger, poverty, persecution and even death cannot threaten us because one Man, the Christ, paid the price for our redemption. Let’s return home today with a handy weapon in our kitty – Jesus words: “Do Not Be Afraid, I have conquered the world” (John 16:33). Without knowing the cause of an illness, remedy would not be in sight. The Prophet Jeremiah (Jer. 20:10-13) found God as that fitting solution. Jesus invites us to overcome our fears by trusting in God. Have a fabulous week ahead!

