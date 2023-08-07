FCTA, partners Sign Agreement To Reintroduce Park-And-Pay Scheme in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and a group of concessionaires have signed an agreement to reintroduce the On-Street Parking, otherwise known as the “park-and-pay” scheme in Abuja.

The agreement was signed by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, and the chairman of NAJEC Nigeria Limited, Nebolisa Igboka.

The park-and-pay scheme will be implemented in two zones in Abuja: Zone A (Wuse II and Utako) and Zone B (Maitama and Garki 1).

Under the scheme, motorists will be required to pay a fee to park their vehicles in designated areas. The fee will vary depending on the location and time of day.

The FCTA said the reintroduction of the park-and-pay scheme is aimed at decongesting the city and making motoring a more pleasant experience.

The scheme will also help to improve traffic management and reduce pollution.