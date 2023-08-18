FCT Indigenes Welcome Wike to Abuja, Make Demands 

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO), have called on the former governor of River state, Barr Nyesom Wike who was just appointed as minister of the capital city to repeat the kind of infrastructural development he bequeathed to Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt in Abuja.

This call was made in a statement signed by the president of the group, commandant Isaac David.

According to the statement, the natives said they were happy to welcome Wike to the FCT as the minister because the city being the seat of Nigeria’s government, it would be a disservice to Nigeria to appoint someone who is not experienced on how to manage a capital city like Abuja.

They said that given the background of the new minister of the FCT, they are very confident that his giant strides in Port Harcourt would be replicated.

David further stated that the development of Abuja in all ramifications required somebody bold to maintain strict adherence to the Abuja master plan, restore normalcy in the area of security and be strongly committed to nation-building, noting that all these, they have seen in Wike and they believe that he would repeat such traits in Abuja.

“Most importantly, we will urge the minister to carry along all Abuja indigenous stakeholders especially the youth in the scheme of running the government because a proper understanding of complexity nature and structure of Abuja warrant that the minister needs to work hand in hand with these original inhabitants and the residents for a successful tenure,” he said.

He further stated that the minister must see the reason why the constitutional rights and identity of these natives have to be respected because taking this seriously would go a long way in drawing the support of these peace-loving people.

“As Nigerians, we would also appreciate it, if the minister too can write his name in the history book of the indigenous people of Abuja as it was done by President Tinubu, who is the first and only Nigeria leader that made one of us, Hon Zaphaniah Jisalo as a member of Federal cabinet in the last 50 years,” he said.

He acknowledged the fact that every success recorded by any government has some iota of cooperation, support and encouragement from the people, and advised both indigenous and residents to rally around the minister to be able to achieve the agenda of renewed hope of president Tinubu.