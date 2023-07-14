FCT High Court Frees Okorocha of N2.9B Corruption Charges 

Justice Yusuf Halilu of an High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has discharged Senator Rochas Okorocha from corruption charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was the third time Okorocha has been freed by courts in respect of alleged fraud and corruption said to have been committed while he was the Governor of Imo State between 2011-2019.

Justice Halilu on Friday freed the former governor from the allegations after dismissing the charges filed by the anti-graft agency for being an abuse of court processes.

According to the court, it was wrong for the EFCC to continue to file similar charges against a defendant in different courts, particularly when a court of competent jurisdiction had already decided on the matter.

It will be recalled that Justice Stephen Pam of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State had in a judgment in 2021, quashed the EFCC’s charge against Okorocha after it declared as illegal, unlawful, null, and void the investigation upon which the charge was based on.

The judge subsequently made an order prohibiting the EFCC from further prosecuting the former governor over any alleged offence relating to the said investigation.

However, the Commission had on May 24, 2022 arrested Okorocha after over six-hour siege to his Abuja residence, and subsequently arraigned him and six others before the Federal High Court in Abuja.