The 2023 Annual Court Vacation for High Courts in the FCT, will commence on the Monday, 17th July 2023.

In a notice titled ANNUAL COURT VACATION, the Chief Judge of the FCT reads “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Order 52 Rule 4 of the Rules of this Court, I hereby declare that the Court will proceed on Annual Vacation beginning from Monday, 17th of July, 2023 to Friday, 8th September, 2023.

“The Court will resume for the New Legal Year on Monday, 11th September, 2023.”