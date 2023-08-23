    Subscribe

    FCT Court declares investigation against lawyer invalid

    0
    By on Legal Angle
    Kano Anti-Graft
     A high court sitting in Apo, Justice A.A Halilu of Court 53, has declared the report of the Nigeria Bar Association Investigative Panel, Committee which led to an originating application against a legal practitioner, Chibuzo Chukwueroka Ezike before the Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) delineated No. BB/LPDC/809/2022 null, void and of no effect whatsoever.
     The court further declared that the report of the investigative panel which led to the originating application before the LPDC with No. BB/LPDC/809/2022 against Chibuzo Chukwueroka Ezike constitute a  breach of his right to fair hearing pursuant to Section 36(2) of  the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria  1999  (as amended) and  Articles 7  and  9  of  the African Charter on Human and Peoples Right.
    Justice Halilu made this declaration while giving judgment on an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights filed before the court by Chibuzo Chukwueroka Ezike against  five people; Registered Trustees of Nigeria Bar Association, Dr. Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Mr. Oluwaseun Abimbola (SAN) as member of the NBA Investigative Panel, Dr. Monday Ubani and the Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee.
     The court however ordered that parties to bear their costs, adding that it will not act on speculation and award damages against the respondents for publishing or authorising a publication subjecting the applicant to ridicule in the eyes of the public since it couldn’t lay its hands on the said publication in other to rely on it to enable it award the damages of Five Hundred Million Naira.
     The court further held that while there is no  doubt  that  the  NBA is saddled with  the  responsibility of investigating its members upon a complaint made against them,  the procedure adopted by the respondents having fail to adhere to  the  principle  of  natural justice for  failing  to  afford  the applicant fair hearing has made their entire action in that  regard  is  null  and  void  and  of  no  effect  whatsoever.
    “The purported report that led to the filing of originating application  to LPDC against the Applicant referred to as BB/LPDC/809/2022 is also declared null and void and of no effect whatsoever having fail to pass through the legitimate means of making same,” the court held.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply