FC Bayern disclosed that they have reached a verbal agreement with FC Barcelona on the transfer of Robert Lewandowski. Robert has prioritized joining Barcelona this summer following the end of his contract with Bundesliga giant Bayern. The 33-year-old striker is expected to travel to Barcelona for his medical tomorrow and will sign a contract of three years believed to be up to €50mn.

Robert Lewandowski during his interview with Sky Sports also said his 8 years stay with the club has been massive, and he won’t forget the moment in a rush.

Bayern, who has already renewed the contract of Serge Gnabry also signed Sadio Mané during this summer transfer window and two other players to strengthen the squad depth.

Club president Herbert Hainer in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk during the Allianz FC Bayern Team Presentation on Saturday said:

“It’s good for both sides that we have clarity. Robert has earned our appreciation, he has won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him,”.

CEO Oliver Kahn said: “We have agreed to release Robert Lewandowski. We have a verbal agreement with FC Barcelona, the contract is still pending. We know very well what we have to thank Robert for, but great players have also left FC Bayern in the past, and even after that, Bayern’s world did not fall apart. On the contrary, it often continued with even more success.”

Board member for sport Hasan Salihamidžić added: “Robert Lewandowski has done great things for FC Bayern. We spoke at length with our colleagues from Barcelona and clarified the details. He said farewell this morning. After our trip to the USA, he’ll come back one more time, and we’ll have a coffee together. We wish him every success at his new club.”