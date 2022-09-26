Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited was renamed by FBNInsurance Limited with the promise of superior products to expand the market.

One of the biggest non-banking financial services providers in Africa is Sanlam.

The rebranding is intended to support Sanlam’s continuous investments in the continent and its efforts to broaden its presence throughout all of Africa.

According to the companies, the life and general insurance business will be affected by the rebranding. Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, respectively.

Robert Dommisse, Chief Executive Officer of the Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster, said the following during the event’s official inauguration in Lagos: “Nigeria has always been one of the major markets for the Sanlam Group because the country is such a key economy in the African continent as it has always been essential that Sanlam has a strong presence and operation in Nigeria.”

“We look forward to the next exciting chapter of the business under the banner of the Sanlam brand, which is committed to continuously promoting consumer access and inclusion in financial services across the African continent,” said Tunde Mimiko, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria.

“The introduction of the Sanlam brand is a milestone development for Nigeria. Through the innovative brand offering, we look forward to delivering services that empower generations of Nigerians to be financially secure, confident and prosperous.”

Mimiko reaffirmed their ongoing partnership with Sanlam and said that although the business has changed its name, its knowledge and the experiences its clients have with its unique goods and services remain the same and would rather be enhanced.

